Ad-Tech Platform VideoAmp Hires Andrew Gaudin as Chief Legal and Privacy Officer

VideoAmp, which operates a platform for optimizing cross-platform video advertising, hired tech-industry veteran Andrew Gaudin as chief legal and privacy officer.

Gaudin will oversee the company’s global legal and privacy affairs and is tasked with leading privacy compliance initiatives. He brings more than 30 years of experience to the role, having served in legal roles at media and technology firms including DoubleClick, Adobe and Comcast’s FreeWheel.

He joined VideoAmp from a private practice focused on tech and media clients with partnership contracts while addressing privacy and data protection issues and concerns.

“Our mission is to transform the industry through smarter, data-driven solutions and as a team of forward-thinking operators, I couldn’t be more excited about Andy joining us as a leader in his field,” Ross McCray, co-founder and CEO of VideoAmp, said in a statement. “With Andy on the team, VideoAmp will be able to navigate privacy challenges with ease, create forward-thinking compliance initiatives and provide our customers with the kind of high-quality data insights they trust us to deliver.”

L.A.-based VideoAmp has raised $106.6 million since it was founded in 2014, including a $70 million round last year from the Raine Group and Ankona Capital. The company says the VideoAmp Platform enables advertisers to optimize their entire portfolio of linear TV, over-the-top and digital video based on business outcomes by measuring how their ads performed.

In a statement provided by VideoAmp, Gaudin commented, “We are excited to add significant value to our customers with the highest-quality commingled TV data sets and data-science methodologies we apply alongside a privacy-compliant suite of solutions. I could not be more thrilled to be joining the company at this important stage of its development.”