VidCon 2020 Adds Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Other TikTok Stars to Lineup

Variety Staff

Charli D'Amelio and Dixie D'Amelio
VidCon, which started a decade ago around YouTube creators and their fans, is widening its outreach to TikTok influencers this year.

The Viacom-owned event business announced that top TikTok stars including Charli D’Amelio (32.8 million followers), Dixie D’Amelio (13 million), Avani Gregg (12 million), Payton Moormeier (10.8 million) and Noen Eubanks (10.1 million) will be attending VidCon US as featured creators for the first time.

The teenage D’Amelio sisters — Charli is 15; Dixie is 18 — and Avani Gregg are part of Hype House, an L.A.-based collective of TikTok creators.

Other TikTokkers confirmed to attend VidCon US 2020 include Benji Krol, Alex Guzman, Drea Okeke (Drea KnowsBest), Isabella Avila (onlyJayus), and Seth Obrien. As previously, also appearing at the event are TikTok creators Jay and Gil Croesand, Spencer X, Oliver Moy, Andre Swilley, Enoch True, Alana Rufael (ThunThun Skittles), Sebastian Moy, Jasmine Gonzalez (jasminexgonzalez), and Brittany Broski.

VidCon US 2020 will be held at the Anaheim Convention Center from June 17-20, 2020.

Additional creators confirmed to attend include Molly Burke, Hannah Hart, Coyote Peterson, Brent Rivera, Jenn McAllister, JaidenAnimations, Dez Machado, LaurDIY, Anthony Padilla, Vanessa and Veronica Merrell, Ben Azelart, Kat Blaque, VidCon founders John and Hank Green, Rachel Ballinger, Rosana Pansino, Joey Graceffa, and Elle Mills.

Last year’s VidCon drew some 75,000 attendees and over 120 brand exhibitors to Anaheim. Over the past year, VidCon has expanded to add Asia, Mexico, and Abu Dhabi events in addition to Australia and London. VidCon was founded by veteran YouTube creators John and Hank Green (Vlogbrothers) and acquired by Viacom in 2018.

