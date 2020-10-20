VidCon Unveils New Logo, Plans Anaheim Convention in 2021 and Will Host Virtual Events Year-Round

VidCon has a new logo — and a new hybrid events strategy.

As part of launching the new look, the ViacomCBS-owned online video and digital creator events division announced that it’s adopting a combo digital and in-person model going forward.

VidCon said it has begun planning its annual U.S. event for summer 2021 in its regular home at the Anaheim Convention Center. For the first time, it will offer two digital-ticketing options: one that will provide access to livestreams of key fan-focused sessions from Anaheim, and one that includes on-demand access to VidCon’s Industry and Creator Track workshops, panels and keynotes.

In addition, VidCon is expanding virtual event programming to occur year-round. Necessity became the mother of invention after it was forced to cancel 2020 VidCon US because of the coronavirus pandemic, leading to the launch of the VidCon Now digital series.

To date, VidCon Now has attracted nearly 1 million unique attendees for over 150 live and on-demand sessions, including creator meet-and-greets and tentpole events. VidCon Now resumes Oct. 27, 2020, with new sessions and speakers from around the world.

The new strategy will include expanding VidCon Now to overseas markets. The new initiative will kick off with streaming versions of VidCon Mexico and VidCon Asia, where virtual panels will be programmed in native languages and local time zones. It’s also planning to reach international attendees via the digital-ticketing options for VidCon US 2021.

VidCon also plans to run a slate of in-person international events in 2021, with confabs planned for Mexico City, Abu Dhabi, and Singapore, in addition to Australia and London.

Hank Green, who cofounded VidCon in 2010 with his brother, John Green, said in a statement, “We’re excited to extend the magic of this event to the community no matter where they are accessing it from. Our new logo and brand refresh reflects our creator roots in the creator community, our global evolution, and our unchanging vision to bring this incredible community together for an inclusive, fun, collaborative, informative, and supportive experience year-round.”

According to VidCon GM and SVP Jim Louderback, nearly half of the VidCon Now audience has come from more than 180 countries outside the U.S.

“We’ve clearly demonstrated that VidCon transcends borders,” Louderback said. “Our new hybrid digital and IRL model will extend VidCon’s global reach with more new ways to be informed, entertained, and inspired than ever before.”

VidCon’s new logo and redesign — its first rebranding since launching in 2010 — were executed by UTA Brand Studio.