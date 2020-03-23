×

VidCon 2020 Canceled Because of Coronavirus Pandemic

Todd Spangler

VidCon
Bowing the inevitable, VidCon’s flagship U.S. edition in June has been canceled because of the coronavirus crisis.

As recently as last week, VidCon reps said it had remained a go as scheduled for Anaheim, Calif., from June 17-20. But on Monday organizers announced the U.S. confab’s cancellation.

“Unfortunately, due to the continued uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 we made the difficult decision to cancel #VidConUS,” VidCon GM Jim Louderback said in a statement posted Monday on Twitter.

VidCon, which is owned by ViacomCBS, said it is looking to stage an event in the U.S. sometime in the fall. “We are committed to bringing a VidCon US experience to our fans, creators, and the industry in 2020 and are actively working on a plan to do so this fall. We will have further details to share by June 15, 2020,” VidCon said in a statement.

VidCon said all tickets and pre-ordered merchandise that have been purchased for the 2020 event will be refunded in full by April 15, 2020, including all fees for previously canceled tickets.

First launched in 2010, the U.S. edition of the convention for internet video creators, fans and industry pros drew some 75,000 attendees to Southern California last year.

VidCon was founded by Hank and John Green (of YouTube’s Vlogbrothers channel) and the conference business was acquired in 2018 by Viacom. Earlier this month, VidCon announced it was postponing its first-ever event in Abu Dhabi because of the coronavirus epidemic. Originally set for March 25-28, VidCon Abu Dhabi is now scheduled to take place Dec. 16-19, 2020.

