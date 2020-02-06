ViacomCBS’s Pluto TV Free Streaming Service Is Coming to Hisense TVs With Its Own Button on Remote

Pluto TV, the ViacomCBS-owned free streaming service, will be available on Hisense TV sets through a pact with Hisense’s Vidaa International subsidiary.

Under the multiyear global deal, Hisense’s Vidaa-enabled TVs in the U.S., Europe and Latin America will provide Pluto TV’s 250-plus live curated and branded partner channels.

In addition, all new Hisense TVs sold in the U.S. and Mexico starting this spring will feature a dedicated Pluto TV-branded button, for one-click access to the free streaming service. Hisense, based in Qingdao, China, is the world’s third-largest TV manufacturer.

Currently, Pluto TV counts more than 20 million monthly active users. The service is available on over 30 devices including mobile, web, connected TVs, gaming consoles and set-top boxes in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, with a launch planned for Latin America in March.

Pluto TV’s Latin America service on Hisense Vidaa also will launch in the spring of 2020 across 17 countries including Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Paraguay, El Salvador, Uruguay, and Venezuela. The service will launch on Hisense Vdaa TVs across Europe later in 2020.

“Partnering with Hisense and Vidaa aligns perfectly with our goals, accelerating our mission to entertain the planet,” Brendon Thomas, Pluto TV’s VP of distribution, said in announcing the deal. “The global reach of Hisense’s newly relaunched Vidaa platform will effortlessly bring free, premium TV to millions more viewers, in dozens of countries across the globe – all with just the click of a button.”

Popular on Variety

Last month, Tubi announced a deal that will bring that free streaming service to Hisense’s Vidaa platform.

Hisense’s next generation of ULED TVs with the Vidaa platform feature Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos and the proprietary Vidaa U4 smart TV operating system.