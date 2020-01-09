×

Verizon Media Taps Gap CTO Rathi Murthy for Top Tech Post

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rathi-Murthy-Verizon-Media
CREDIT: Courtesy of Verizon Media

Verizon Media, the telco’s division that houses Yahoo, AOL, HuffPost and other digital brands, tapped veteran tech exec Rathi Murthy to lead its global technology strategy as CTO.

Murthy most recently served as Gap Inc.’s chief technology officer overseeing a team of 2,500 employees across the retailers portfolio of brands. Prior to that, she held senior leadership roles at American Express, overseeing technology development for prepaid and alternative payments. Murthy also was a senior director of engineering at eBay for about two years and worked at Yahoo from 2005-10 in senior engineering roles.

At Verizon Media, Murthy will be based in Sunnyvale, Calif., overseeing all technology strategy including development in 5G, advertising and content, commerce and subscriptions.

“Rathi is a stellar technology leader who, for over 20 years, has driven growth for some of the world’s biggest companies, including Gap, American Express and eBay,” Guru Gowrappan, who assumed the CEO role of Verizon Media (previously dubbed Oath) in the fall of 2018, said in announcing her appointment. “As our business continues to evolve in new ways, we are excited to add her wealth of experience and believe it will be invaluable for us in support of our mission of connecting people to their passions.”

Murthy commented, “Verizon Media is in an exciting new phase of growth and is leading in 5G technology. I look forward to amplifying that success with an innovative technology road map.”

Popular on Variety

Verizon Media’s revenue in the third quarter of 2019 was $1.8 billion, flat with the prior quarter and down 2% year over year. According to the company, Verizon Media revenue from mobile advertising is now outpacing desktop, which has been in steady decline for several years.

More Digital

  • Rathi-Murthy-Verizon-Media

    Verizon Media Taps Gap CTO Rathi Murthy for Top Tech Post

    Verizon Media, the telco’s division that houses Yahoo, AOL, HuffPost and other digital brands, tapped veteran tech exec Rathi Murthy to lead its global technology strategy as CTO. Murthy most recently served as Gap Inc.’s chief technology officer overseeing a team of 2,500 employees across the retailers portfolio of brands. Prior to that, she held [...]

  • Imperative Entertainment Backs 'Baron of Botox'

    Imperative Entertainment, 'Broken Harts' Creator Team on 'Baron of Botox' Podcast (EXCLUSIVE)

    Imperative Entertainment’s podcast division and “Broken Harts” creator Justine Harman are teaming up on “The Baron of Botox,” a new 10-part weekly series about the late “dermatologist to the stars,” Dr. Fredric Brandt. The series charts Brandt’s rise, following him from his small dermatology practice in Miami to being Madonna’s personal skincare consultant and the [...]

  • Bristol, CT - January 8, 2020

    ESPN Bets on Instagram Guru Omar Raja in Quest for Younger Fans (EXCLUSIVE)

    ESPN’s next potential superstar hasn’t thrown fancy passes on the field, and isn’t known for his prowess on the court, at the rink, in the ring or even on the track. Omar Raja’s game is figuring out how to get sports fans chatting about, liking and passing along the video clips he makes of top [...]

  • Verizon Fios TV

    Verizon Eliminates Fios TV, Internet Bundles and Contracts With 'Mix & Match' Pricing

    Verizon — feeling the pain of customer cancellations over high pay-TV prices — is killing off bundles and contracts for its Fios line of TV, broadband and phone services. Instead, it’s introducing “Mix & Match on Fios,” a new pricing plan under which it is selling pay-TV, internet and phone as standalone products. For Verizon, [...]

  • Paul Feig, Lele Pons and Dawn

    Lele Pons, Paul Feig and Spotify's Dawn Ostroff Talk Comedic Potential of Podcasts

    LAS VEGAS — The steady rise in listenership for high-end podcasts is opening up a host of opportunities for creatives in the comedy arena, director-producer Paul Feig and internet star Lele Pons told CES attendees on Wednesday. Feig, the multihyphenate behind “Bridesmaids” and other hits, invoked the era of great radio dramas thriving as theater [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad