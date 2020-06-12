Verizon Inks ‘League of Legends’ Championship Series Three-Year Esports Sponsorship Deal

Verizon signed a three-year sponsorship deal with the LCS, Riot Games’ “League of Legends” pro esports league in North America

Under the pact, Verizon becomes the League of Legends Championship Series’ official 5G wireless and network service partner. In addition, the telco said it will work with Riot Games and the LCS to “transform the gaming experience” for developers, players and fans, without providing specifics.

The partnership kicks off Friday, June 12, with Verizon’s sponsorship of the LCS’s summer season. The telco also is joining the LCS broadcast as the first-ever presenting partner for Academy Rush, an NFL RedZone-style segment featuring simultaneous matches from the LCS’s minor league, and as a partner on post-LCS match interview segments.

Riot Games announced the formation of the LCS in 2012 around the popular multiplayer battle-arena game, and in 2017 announced the 10 teams selected for the permanent partnership structure of the North American League Championship Series. The teams in the 2020 seasons are 100 Thieves, Cloud9, Counter Logic Gaming, Dignitas, Evil Geniuses, FlyQuest, Golden Guardians, Immortals, Team Liquid, and Team SoloMid.

LCS matches are streamed on Riot Games’ Lolesports, Twitch, and YouTube; for the 2020 LCS Summer Split, Riot Games will continue to offer co-streaming to select partners. This year’s LCS Spring Split Playoffs also aired on on ESPN2 and the ESPN app. Riot Games has a deal for “League of Legends” with Disney Streaming Services (formerly BAMTech) for streaming rights to the franchise’s esports properties through 2023.

Last year, Verizon’s 5G Lab in Los Angeles launched what it touted as the first 5G esports training facility, serving as Dignitas’ West Coast headquarters. Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband Network is currently available in parts of 35 U.S. cities.