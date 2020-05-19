Variety’s ‘Rebooting the Entertainment Industry’ Virtual Series Continues With Content Production and Distribution Discussion

Variety Streaming Room’s weekly series “Rebooting the Entertainment Industry,” sponsored by PwC and Ad Council, will air its third episode on May 26 at 10 a.m. PT. The upcoming installment will focus on how the entertainment industry can tackle the production and distribution challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual panel will include Neon president of distribution Elissa Federoff, executive producer of “American Idol” and “America’s Got Talent” and Fremantle North America president of programming Trish Kinane, executive producer of “Conan” and CEO of Conaco Jeff Ross and PwC media and entertainment consulting partner Todd Suplee. Variety‘s film and media executive editor Brent Lang will moderate the discussion.

The executives will center their conversation on how content creators and distributors can deliver new TV and film content to audiences while movie theaters and production sets remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They will share their opinions on some distributors electing to send their content straight to streaming platforms to prevent the delay of launch dates, as well as touch on what an eventual return to normal production and distribution may look like.

“Rebooting The Entertainment Industry” is a weekly, five-part series in the newly-launched Variety Streaming Room exploring how the entertainment industry is refocusing and redefining business during significant COVID-19 disruptions. The Variety Streaming Room is dedicated to presenting virtual conversations that span from private screenings of upcoming projects in film and TV, exclusive Q&As with creators and talent and relevant B2B discussions with industry thought leaders.

