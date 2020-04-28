Variety Lands 2020 Webby Award Nomination

The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences has announced the nominations for the 2020 Webby Awards, with Variety scoring a nod. Dubbed “Webbys From Home” by event organizers, this year’s ceremony will focus on celebrating both organizations and individuals who have best used the Internet in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Variety has been nominated in the Celebrity/Fan social category for our “Power of Young Hollywood” series, alongside “Comments by Celebs,” “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and Jennifer Garner’s “Pretend Cooking Show” on Instagram.

Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood 2019, which honored the brightest young talents in the industry, featured magazine profiles of Camila Cabello, Stephan James and Cole Sprouse and culminated with a star-studded celebration in August.

Webby Award nominees are picked by the academy, which consists of Instagram co-founder Kevin Systrom, Mozilla chairwoman Mitchell Baker, 23andMe co-founder and CEO Anne Wojcicki, PBS CEO Paula Kerger, The Ringer founder Bill Simmons, Girls Who Code founder and CEO Reshma Saujani and more. From over 13,000 entries worldwide, fewer than 10% were selected as nominees.

This year, the organizations with the highest number of nominations include Condé Nast (27), Google (24), National Geographic (23), The Washington Post (19), BBC (14), HBO (12), Spotify (12), Luminary Media (10), Vox Media (10), NASA (9), Al Jazeera Media Network (7), Comedy Central (7), Tastemade (5), Complex (5), Facebook (4) and Netflix (4).

All nominees are eligible to win the academy-selected Webby Award as well as The Webby People’s Voice Award, which can be voted on at their website until May 7.

The Webby Awards winners will be announced on May 19, accompanied by a virtual celebration. See the full list of nominees below.

Best Web Personality/Host (Video)

· The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – Desi Lydic Womansplains: Comedy Central – Viacom

· Joe La Puma – Complex’s “Sneaker Shopping”: Complex Networks

· Amazon Studios – Little Late Night: The Foundry @ Meredith

· Dave on TikTok: The Washington Post

· Does it Fart?: Yellow Bear Studios

Best Writing (Video)

· The Lift: & Co. / NoA

· #MoviePosterMovie “In The Time It Takes To Get There”: Black Dog Films

· The Truth is Worth It: Droga5

· AFTERSHOT: An App to Help Cowardly Politicians Talk About Gun Control: Kelly&Kelly

· National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) – Naughty Or: Wieden+Kennedy

Art & Experimental (Video)

· Epoch: Artist

· A$AP Rocky “The Kids Turned Out Fine”: Happy Place

· Serious Klein – The Seed (Short Film): ICONOCLAST Germany GmbH

· Brothers: MEMORY

· Post Malone | Circles: Powster

Comedy Shortform (Video)

· The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – Trump’s Best Words 2019: Comedy Central – Viacom

· Billy On The Street with Chris Evans: Funny Or Die

· Making It: Nick Offerman & Amy Poehler Pun-Off: NBC Entertainment Marketing & Digital

· Icelandagram: The Mystery Hour

· Full Frontal with Samantha Bee’s “Historians Roast the President”: Warner Media

Fashion & Beauty (Video)

· Meet Silvia Fendi, the woman who’s stepped into Karl Lagerfeld’s shoes: CNN Worldwide

· Juno Birch Breaks Down Her Alien Queen Beauty Routine | Extreme Beauty | Vogue: Condé Nast Entertainment

· Vogue – Simon: A Survivor’s Story: Good Company

· How Japanese Denim Is Made: MR PORTER

· Shady, Mica: Refinery29

Music Video (Video)

· DAE – “Where We’re Going (Official Video): DAE

· Cellophane: Object & Animal/FKA twigs

· Bon Iver – Naeem: Park Pictures

· Earth: RYOT/Lil Dicky

· Agoria – Call of the Wild: Soldats Films

Variety (Video)

· The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Stephen Has a Story: CBS Interactive

· Behind the Scenes of Aladdin Crosswalk the Musical w/ Will Smith: CBS Interactive

· Leonardo DiCaprio & Quentin Tarantino Break Down Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’s Main Character: Condé Nast Entertainment

· Best Interview Ever – Gaten Matarazzo: IMDb

· If I Could Tell You Just One Thing: Sundog Pictures Ltd.

Viral (Video)

· Best Ever Food Review Show

· Billie Eilish Watches Fan Covers on YouTube | Glamour: Condé Nast Entertainment

· Sleeping Beauty Proposal: Friends At Work

· Motherly: I was going to fold the clothes but instead I held you: Motherly

· La Noria (Short Film): NightWheel Pictures

Branded Entertainment, Comedy (Video)

· CollegeHumor/Universal Pictures: “Sneaking Into Your Own R-Rated Movie”: CH Media

· Now That’s A Cardiac: Kovert Creative

· Adidas Originals “Donald Glover Presents”: Mamag Studios

· Make It with Idris Elba : Squarespace

· Lyft – Giving Strangers A Lyft in Miami ft. Will Smith: Tool

Best Overall Social Presence – Media/Entertainment (Social)

· HBO: ENGINE

· National Geographic Social Media: National Geographic

· The New Yorker on Social Media: The New Yorker

· Vogue: Vogue

· Miracle Workers Social Campaign: Warner Media

Best Social Video Series (Social)

· Under a Minute: ALL ARTS

· 60 Second Docs: Indigenous Media

· Golden Globes Elevator Series: InStyle

· NFL Draft Letters: NFL

· Apple – @apple – Experiments: TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Best Influencer (Social)

· #Transform Ur Dorm: 360i

· #twoistoofew: Lyft

· Women Worth Watching: mcgarrybowen

· NASA Names ‘Rolling Stones Rock’ on Mars: NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

· Nike – PLAYlist: R/GA

Arts & Entertainment (Social Video)

· Oscars First Call: Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

· BMI’s Emoji That Track: Broadcast Music Inc.

· A Holiday Reunion: Goodby Silverstein & Partners

· Best Advice: Hoff Productions Inc

· #NiceTweets with Tom Hanks

Celebrity/Fan (Social)

· Comments By Celebs: Comments By Celebs

· The Ellen DeGeneres Show: Ellen Digital Network

· Jennifer Garner Instagram Account (specifically the Pretend Cooking Show series): Jennifer Garner

· The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

· Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood: Variety

Experimental & Innovation (Social)

· Let’s Get Consensual – Consent Drop: Heat

· Lucky Bastards: Lucky Generals

· Baby Blocker: McCann Manchester

· Vogue Non issue – AR experience: Mccann Paris

· Celine Dion: Album Scavenger Hunt across Instagram and Spotify: WMA / Weller Media Agency

Fashion & Beauty Social Content Series & Campaigns (Social)

· Red, White, and You Do You: Billie

· e.l.f. Cosmetics #eyeslipsface TikTok Campaign: e.l.f. Beauty

· Adidas Originals Archive video series: Havas New York

· eos “Make It Awesome”: Mekanism

· Beauty Mark: Digitas

Best Host (Podcasts)

· Under the Skin with Russell Brand: Luminary Media

· The Catch And Kill Podcast with Ronan Farrow: Pineapple Street Studios

· Mobituaries: Simon & Schuster

· ZigZag Stable: Genius Productions

· Second Life: Who What Wear

Best Mini-Series (Podcast)

· The Dropout: ABC News

· The Shrink Next Door

· Dolly Parton’s America: OSM Audio

· The Catch And Kill Podcast with Ronan Farrow: Pineapple Street Studios

· Mob Queens: Stitcher

Best Writing (Podcasts)

· Fool Me Twice: Auscast Network

· Bear And A Banjo: Jingle Punks

· The Dream: Little Everywhere

· Fiasco: Luminary Media

· The Only Podcast Left – Daybreak: Netflix

Television and Film (Podcasts)

· Here To Make Friends: HuffPost

· MASTERPIECE Studio: MASTERPIECE

· Behind The Scenes Netflix: Netflix

· Office Ladies: Stitcher

· Vanity Fair’s Little Gold Men: Vanity Fair

Entertainment (Apps, Mobile & Voice)

· The Star Wars App: Lucasfilm

· Marvel Unlimited: Marvel Entertainment

· NFL Mobile App: National Football League

· Reelgood: Reelgood

· Apollo’s Moon Shot AR: Smithsonian Channel

Health, Fitness, & Lifestyle: Voice (Apps, Mobile & Voice)

· Red Cross Blood Donation Voice Skill: American Red Cross

· Corti: Audio to augment medical professionals: Corti

· Bedtime Explorers: Kinderling Kids Radio

· Silent Whistle: Leo Burnett

· Ten Percent Happier: Ten Percent Happier

News & Magazines (Apps, Mobile & Voice)

· Consumer Reports: Consumer Reports

· The Guardian app for iOS and Android: Guardian News & Media

· National Geographic: National Geographic

· The New Yorker Today App: The New Yorker

· The Washington Post app for smart TVs: Apps & mobile sites general (News & magazines): The Washington Post

Public Service & Activism (Apps, Mobile & Voice)

· Pre-Check: Colenso BBDO

· Call Me Out: Commonwealth-Mccann

· Global Citizen Mobile App: Global Citizen

· Malaria Must Die Voice Petition: R/GA

· .comdom: Wunderman Thompson Belgium

Best Influencer Endorsement (Advertising, Media, & PR)

· Giving Songs: De La Cruz & Associates

· It’s bubly!: Goodby Silverstein & Partners

· Bring on Winter: Host/Havas

· Wrangler On My Booty: Mother New York

· OREO x Wiz Khalifa: The Martin Agency

Best Branded Editorial Experience (Advertising, Media & PR)

· Miss VOGUE: Condé Nast Creative Studio Spain

· GOOGLE YEAR IN SEARCH 2019: Google Brand Studio

· Watchmen x The Atlantic: The Massacre of Black Wall Street: HBO

· PUMA: Run My Way: MediaMonks

· Allbirds | The View From Above: T Brand

Best Cause-Related Campaign (Advertising, Media & PR)

· Walk Like a Woman: Cummins&Partners

· Heart the Hate: Facebook

· Project Understood: FCB

· Covering Climate Now: TBWA\Chiat\Day

· UNICEF Backpack Graveyard: UNICEF

Best User Interface (Websites)

· BASIC® Culture Manual: BASIC®

· Welcome to Bron Bron Land: ESPN

· HAUS website: HAUS

· Astro ID: Logitech

· Safe Cities 2019: THE ECONOMIST GROUP