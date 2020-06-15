Ryan Michelle Bathe & Kimberly Hébert Preview Virtual Reading of ‘A Black Woman Speaks’

Kimberly Hébert and Ryan Michelle Bathe take over Variety‘s Instagram account Tuesday, June 16 at 12 p.m. PT to discuss the upcoming virtual presentation of the late actor, writer and social activist Beah Richards’ “A Black Woman Speaks.”

Richards — who earned an Oscar nod for her performance in “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner”, died in 2000 at the age of 80 — penned and debuted “A Black Woman Speaks” in 1950. The verse performance piece indicts white womanhood for the role that they play in oppressing women of color and challenges the polite notions of feminism while examining the intersectionality of race and gender for Black women in America.

Tiffany Boone (“Little Fires Everywhere,” “Hunters”), Kelly McCreary (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Simone Missick (“All Rise”) and Pauletta Washington (“Genius: Aretha”) will also participate in the live reading, along with Tamela Aldridge, Guinea Bennett-Prince, Yvette Cason, Caroline Cay, Kelly Jenrette, Nikiya Mathis, Kellee Stewart and Jamila Webb. Each participant will read one poem from the collection of 14. The virtual performance has been assembled amid growing support of the Black Lives Matter movement and, specifically, the call for justice for Breonna Taylor.