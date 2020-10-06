Variety’s Event Calendar

Oct. 6: “Rebooting the Entertainment Industry: The Entertainment & Media Workforce” sponsored by PwC & Ad Council

Time: 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET

Panelists from Netflix, AMPAS, NBCUniversal and PwC will discuss how Diversity & Inclusion initiatives are being implemented within the entertainment industry’s executive rank and within content.

Click here to register for “Rebooting the Entertainment Industry: The Entertainment & Media Workforce”

Oct. 13: “Rebooting the Entertainment Industry: The Future of Sports & Live Events” sponsored by PwC & Ad Council

Time: 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET

Executives from the Boston Red Sox, LA Rams, Klutch Sports Group, LA Sparks and PwC will discuss sports leadership during COVID-19 in the final episode of the “Rebooting the Entertainment Industry” series sponsored by PwC & Ad Council.

Click here to register for “Rebooting the Entertainment Industry: The Future of Sports & Live Events”

Oct. 14-15: Variety‘s Entertainment & Technology Summit

Time: 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET

Variety’s Entertainment & Technology Summit is a two-day virtual event that explores advancing technology’s impact on TV, film, gaming, music, digital media & consumer brands. The event features keynote conversations and round table discussions with prominent players in media & entertainment.

Click here to register for Variety’s Entertainment & Technology Summit