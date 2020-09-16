Variety Business Intelligence and Stage 32 Partner to Ease Post-Pandemic Production

Variety Business Intelligence and industry-focused social network Stage 32 have partnered on plans to increase networking and educational opportunities for VBI subscribers.

VBI’s Variety Insight, which offers data and analytics surrounding the entertainment industry, and Stage 32, a social network for members of the industry, created the promotional partnership to offer their services to users of both products.

VBI’s Variety Insight members will earn a $50 credit toward a Stage 32 educational course, and Stage 32 members will be given a one-month membership for Variety Insight, which will function as the site’s database partner.

“Now, more than ever, it’s important that our industry is provided access to the most up-to-date information and education on how to stay creative as well as how to safely and smartly get back into production post-Covid-19,” said Stage 32 CEO Richard Botto. “Stage 32 has over 1,200 hours of online education taught by top industry professionals around the world and we look forward to partnering with Variety Insight and offering this education to their industry members.”

The partnership includes integration between the platforms for Stage 32 and Variety Insight. A new education tab has been added to the latter, while the Stage 32 profile page lists the complementary month of membership for Variety Insight.

“We are pleased to offer a free month of Variety Insight access to our industry peers at Stage 32,” said Mark Hoebich, president of VBI. “Variety Insight’s data on film, television and digital production is unsurpassed and allows users a clear line of sight on opportunities as shoots begin resuming during and post Covid-19.”