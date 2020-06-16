UTA Signs ‘Bachelor’ Alum, ‘Viall Files’ Host Nick Viall (EXCLUSIVE)

UTA has signed “The Bachelor” alum and “The Viall Files” host Nick Viall for representation in all areas.

The multi-hyphenate personality is best known for starring in the 21st season of ABC’s “The Bachelor,” after participating in three prior seasons of the franchise. Recently, Viall’s podcast “The Viall Files” has received acclaim, being named the number eight podcast of 2019 by The Associated Press, and was also included in iTunes’s “Most Popular Shows of 2019” list.

Viall has also begun to develop a presence as an actor, with a starring turn in Funny or Die’s “The Coop” for Eko, in addition to recent roles in HBO’s “Insecure,” ABC’s “Speechless,” Fox’s “Family Guy,” and TV Land’s “Teachers.”

Viall has additionally partnered with dozens of major brands for TV and social campaigns, including a recent national TV spot for Hotels.com. He is also the founder of the essential oils company Natural Habits.

Viall continues to be managed by Byron Ashley of Settebello Entertainment, in addition to commercials agent Tanner Pittman of TMP Artists, and attorney Matt Rosen of Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher, LLP.