UTA Signs Recode Co-Founder Kara Swisher in All Areas (EXCLUSIVE)

United Talent Agency has signed author, journalist and Recode co-founder Kara Swisher, Variety has learned.

The agency will work with Swisher to generate opportunities across digital, publishing, news and broadcast, speaking engagements, film and television, and other business areas, a UTA spokesperson said.

Swisher currently serves as editor-at-large at Recode, the leading tech outfit she launched with Walt Mossberg in 2014.

Since inception, the publication has expanded to include a slate of popular podcasts and highly trafficked conferences and live events. Swisher serves as the host and producer of the chart-topping podcasts “Recode Decode” and “Pivot,” and co-produces the Code conferences series where she has made headlines interviewing tech heavyweights including the late Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg, Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk.

Additionally, Swisher serves as a contributing opinion writer for the New York Times and has written several books, including “There Must Be a Pony in Here Somewhere: The AOL Time Warner Debacle and the Quest for a Digital Future” and “Aol.com: How Steve Case Beat Bill Gates, Nailed the Netheads and Made Millions in the War for the Web.”

Swisher launched her career at The Wall Street Journal, where she wrote the popular Boom Town column and co-produced and co-hosted the conference D: All Things Digital, which later expanded into the site AllThingsD.com.

UTA’s news and broadcast division represents notable figures in media and politics. Swisher joins a roster that includes Dan Abrams, Brooke Baldwin, Rebecca Jarvis, Dana Bash, Anderson Cooper, Jodi Kantor, Don Lemon, Meghan McCain, David Muir, Norah O’Donnell, Kate Snow, Brian Stelter, Jake Tapper and Chuck Todd.