Twitter Slaps Warning Label on Trump Post Charging Democrats With Trying to ‘Steal’ Election

Just minutes after President Trump baselessly alleged in a post that Democrats were trying to “steal” the election, the social network hid the tweet behind a message warning that his tweet was “disputed” and “might be misleading.”

“We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election,” Trump tweeted at 12:49 a.m. ET. “We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!”

Twitter within 10 minutes had placed a warning over the president’s post that reads, “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”

In a separate post, Twitter Safety team said, “We placed a warning on a Tweet from @realDonaldTrump for making a potentially misleading claim about an election. This action is in line with our Civic Integrity Policy.”

Contrary to Trump’s claim, there’s no evidence that Democrats are trying to have votes illegally counted in the 2020 election.

Trump, in a separate tweet, also claimed, “I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN!” For the time being, Twitter has not taken any action on that post. The company had said previously that it would flag any statements by candidates or parties that prematurely declare victory in an election. The election results in several states as of Tuesday night were still not determined as ballots continued to be counted.

More to come.