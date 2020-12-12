×
Twitter Briefly Limits Interaction With Trump’s Election Tweets

On Saturday morning, Twitter briefly prevented users from liking and replying to a series of tweets posted by Donald Trump disputing the results of the presidential election.

Trump’s tweets were in response to the Supreme Court’s rejection of Texas’ bid to overturn the presidential election on Friday. Trump called the decision “a great and disgraceful miscarriage of justice,” claiming that “the people of the United States were cheated, and our Country disgraced.”

This was just one of Trump’s tweets that was not only flagged by Twitter as a disputed claim, but was restricted to user engagement. However, Twitter soon restored interaction to Trump’s tweets.

“We inadvertently took action to limit engagements on the labeled Tweet,” a Twitter spokesperson tells Variety. “This action has been reversed, and you can now engage with the Tweet, but in line with our Civic Integrity Policy it will continue to be labeled in order to give more context for anyone who might see the Tweet.”

According to several Twitter users, including BuzzFeed journalist David Mack, a banner explaining the restricted engagement read: “We try to prevent a Tweet like this that otherwise breaks the Twitter Rules from reaching more people, so we’ve disabled most of the ways to engage with it. If you want to talk about it, you can still Retweet with comment.”

Twitter also briefly limited interaction on tweets in which Trump claimed that he “won the election in a landslide” and alleged that there were “fake voters and fraud that miraculously floated in from everywhere,” as well as a tweet calling out the governors of Georgia and Arizona for not stopping the alleged fraud.

After Twitter’s brief limitation of Trump’s engagement, he continued to tweet about the election, saying “WE HAVE JUST BEGUN TO FIGHT!!!” and further attacking the integrity of the Supreme Court.

In response to Texas’ suit — which was brought against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — the Supreme Court ruled that Texas had “not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections.”

After the dismissal of Trump’s suits concerning voter fraud in several states, he had been counting on the Supreme Court — which includes several of his own appointees, including Amy Coney Barrett — to aide in his efforts to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election.

