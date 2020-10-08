Twitter Hires Tyler Perry Studios’ Tracy McGraw as Head of Consumer PR (EXCLUSIVE)

tapped communications veteran Tracy McGraw, most recently with Tyler Perry Studios, to lead consumer communications and media campaigns.

McGraw, as Twitter’s senior director of global consumer communications, will oversee PR for the social media giant’s product launches, partner announcements and cultural events. Based in New York, she will report to Brandon Borrman, Twitter’s VP of global communications.

“We couldn’t be luckier to have Tracy joining this team,” Borrman said in a statement. “Twitter plays a massive role in shaping culture around the world, and Tracy is the perfect person to help us better tell those stories and deepen our connections.”

Most recently, McGraw led publicity efforts for the 2019 grand opening of Tyler Perry Studios, which sits on 330 acres of land in Atlanta. For the launch, she created media partnerships with various production entities to amplify the purpose and vision of the studio.

Prior to Tyler Perry Studios, McGraw worked at Viacom for more than two decades, where she held senior communications positions at BET Networks and VH1. At BET, she managed multiplatform campaigns for original series including “Being Mary Jane,” “The Game” “Real Husbands of Hollywood” as well as award shows “BET Awards,” “Black Girls Rock,” “BET Honors” and more. At VH1, McGraw created and launched publicity campaigns for original series and award shows including “The RuPaul Show,” “Behind The Music” “Pop-Up Video,” “So Notorious,” “VH1 Divas” and “Hip Hop Honors.”

McGraw started her career at Lifetime Television as a publicist before becoming a senior publicist at CBS Television.