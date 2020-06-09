Twitter, Square Set Juneteenth as Official Company Holidays, Jack Dorsey Says

Jack Dorsey, CEO of both and Square, said the companies have set Juneteenth as official holidays in the U.S. “forevermore.”

“A day for celebration, education, and connection,” Dorsey wrote in a Twitter thread Tuesday. “Countries and regions around the world have their own days to celebrate emancipation, and we will do the work to make those dates company holidays everywhere we are present.”

Juneteenth is celebrated annually on June 19 in many African-American communities, commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. It dates back to June 19, 1865 — two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation — when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, with news that the Civil War was over and that enslaved people were now free.

Dorsey said other companies observing Juneteenth can add their names via Airtable, at this link.

Separately, Dorsey has established the Small Grants fund, under which he has pledged to give away nearly one-third of his wealth — through stock holdings in Square that are currently worth about $1.7 billion — to COVID-19 relief and other causes. He said the donations initially would focus on COVID-19 relief efforts.

To date, Dorsey’s donations through Small Grants have included social-justice causes, including $3 million to Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp, dedicated to empowering people of color, as well as multiple contributions in partnership with Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation and Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Fund.