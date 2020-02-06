Twitter Hits $1 Billion in Q4 Revenue on Solid User Growth, Misses Profit Target

hit the $1 billion sales mark in the fourth quarter of 2019 — a company record — and netted more daily active users than Wall Street expected, but higher costs led to a miss on profits.

Revenue in Q4 reached $1.01 billion, up 11% and topping analyst forecasts, which reflected “steady progress on revenue product and solid performance across most major geographies, with particular strength in U.S. advertising,” the company said. It posted adjusted net income of $195.6 million (down 20%), translating into adjusted earnings per share of 25 cents (vs. analysts targets of EPS of 29 cents).

reported 152 million average monetizable daily active users (mDAUs) for Q4, up 21% year over year and a net increase of 7 million over 145 million in the prior quarter. That was a bigger jump than the 147.5 million analyst pegged for the year-end 2019 quarter. Average U.S. mDAUs grew more slowly, to 31 million for Q4 (up from 30 million in Q3).

Shares of Twitter were up more than 8% in pre-market trading.

Half of the 26 million daily active users Twitter added in 2019 were “directly driven by product improvements,” Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said in announcing results. “Entering 2020, we are building on our momentum — learning faster, prioritizing better, shipping more and hiring remarkable talent. All of which put us in a stronger position as we address the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

The company, after suffering ad-tech glitches that hurt Q3 results, said it made steady progress in Q4 on working to rebuild its core ad server. Twitter said it is focused on “completing our ad server rebuild in the first half of 2020.”

According to Twitter, safety and the “health” of the platform’s activity are continued priorities. In Q4, the company said, it increased efforts to protect the integrity of election-related conversations and proactively limit the visibility of “unhealthy content” on Twitter. Those efforts resulted in a 27% decline in user reports on tweets that violate the terms of service.

Twitter’s monetizable daily active users (mDAUs) is its proprietary metric for tracking users that it can sell ads against, which is a narrower definition than others in the industry use.