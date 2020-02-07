Twitter Experiences Problems With Posting Tweets: ‘Tweeting Is Broken’

on Friday afternoon suffered technical problems that were preventing users from posting tweets to the service.

According to website DownDetector.com, users’ reports of problems spiked just before 4 p.m. ET on Feb. 7. The issues were concentrated on the East and West coasts of the U.S., according to the site. The issues also apparently temporarily prevented users from retweeting.

Twitter’s support account on the service acknowledged the problems, in a post at 4:48 p.m. ET that read, “You might be experiencing trouble sending new Tweets, but we’re working on fixing this now. Sorry for the interruption and we’ll let you know when things are back to normal.”

At 4:30 p.m. ET, Patrick Traughber, a Twitter product manager, tweeted: “Tweeting is broken. We’re working on fixing it.”

Last July, Twitter had an outage that prevented users from accessing the social-networking service for about an hour, an outage that affected both mobile and web platforms.

