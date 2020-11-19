Twitter Elevates Jennifer Prince to Global Head of Content Partnerships (EXCLUSIVE)

Jennifer Prince, a seven-year veteran, has been promoted to global VP and head of content partnerships, overseeing the teams that work with creators, media and entertainment companies to leverage the platform.

In the new role, Prince reports to Matt Derella, Twitter’s global VP of customers. She will lead the company’s efforts worldwide to engage with media and content publishers across the categories of TV, film, music, sports, news, lifestyle, influencers and creators. She’s responsible for the group at Twitter that develops executional strategies for how partners can expand and monetize their content across Twitter.

Prince steps into the role nearly a year after the departure of Kay Madati, who previously held the position. Derella had led the content partnership team in the interim.

“Jen is an exceptional leader whom I’ve been privileged to see in action for more than a decade,” Derella said in a statement. “She knows how to build trust with partners, drive industry leadership, and create sustainable success for our customers.”

Most recently, Prince was Twitter’s head of media and entertainment advertising revenue partnerships. Prior to joining Twitter in August 2013, she was head of ad sales for film and TV at Google and YouTube.

Prince commented, “After more than seven years working with Twitter’s media and entertainment advertising partners, I am thrilled to lead global content partnerships for Twitter. This is a natural evolution, both personally and professionally, and I’m looking forward to working with our content partners to amplify their presence and further tap into their fandoms across Twitter.”

When Twitter originally hired Prince, it was the first time the company targeted its ad-sales strategy to an industry vertical segment. Before joining Google in 2011, she led Demand Media’s branded ad sales. She also has worked at Dow Jones & Co., Red Herring, American Greetings, TBWA/Chiat/Day and Ziff Davis.