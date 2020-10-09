Twitter Will Flag Trump or Biden Tweets If They Try to Declare Early Victory

announced several new steps related to next month’s U.S. elections, including its plans to label tweets by any political candidates — including Donald Trump and Joe Biden — if they falsely claim they have won before a race is “authoritatively called.”

The move by Twitter comes after Facebook similarly announced this week that it will add information labels to posts by a candidate or party if they declare “premature victory” before a race is called by major media outlets.

To determine the results of an election in the U.S., Twitter will require either an announcement from state election officials or a public projection from at least two “authoritative, national news outlets” that make independent election calls. Tweets which include premature claims will be labeled and direct users to its official U.S. election page.

“Under this policy, we will label Tweets that falsely claim a win for any candidate and will remove Tweets that encourage violence or call for people to interfere with election results or the smooth operation of polling places,” Twitter execs Vijaya Gadde, legal, policy and trust and safety lead, and product lead Kayvon Beykpour wrote in a blog post.

Starting next week, if Twitter users attempt to retweet posts that violate the social network’s policies against “misleading information about civic integrity, COVID-19, and synthetic and manipulated media,” they will see a prompt pointing them to “credible information about the topic before they are able to amplify it,” Gadde and Beykpour wrote.

In addition, Twitter will add additional warnings and restrictions on tweets with a misleading information label from U.S. political figures (including campaign accounts) as well as U.S.-based accounts with more than 100,000 followers, or that obtain significant engagement.

Among other steps Twitter is taking, starting Oct. 20 through at least the end of election week in the U.S.: