Twitter Down: Social Network Suffers Widespread Technical Problems

users reported broad problems accessing the service Thursday afternoon across the U.S., Europe and other parts of the world.

A notice posted on Twitter’s status page at 5:56 p.m. ET said the company was “Investigating Irregularity with Twitter APIs.”

“We know people are having trouble tweeting and using Twitter,” a company rep told Variety. “We’re working to fix this issue as quickly as possible. We’ll share more when we have it and tweet from @TwitterSupport when we can – stay tuned.”

According to DownDetector.com, reports of problems with Twitter began to spike just after 5:30 p.m. ET, and soared to over 45,000 by 5:42 p.m. Users of the social service reported the inability to post tweets, access their timelines, or see notifications. On desktop and mobile apps, Twitter was displaying error messages that said, “Something went wrong” and “Tweets aren’t loading right now.”

Twitter jumped into the political spotlight this week, after it blocked users from tweeting or retweeting a New York Post disputed article about Hunter Biden. That elicited calls from Republicans demanding that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey explain why the company was preventing users from sharing the Post story. Twitter said tweets with links to the Post’s articles ran afoul of its policy against sharing hacked materials.

Separately, this summer, Twitter suffered a massive coordinated attack on high-profile accounts of multiple celebrities, politicians, tech titans and Silicon Valley companies. The hack, which occurred July 15, targeted about 130 separate accounts, according to the company.

Like other internet services, Twitter has experienced outages in the past. In July 2019, the social network was down for about an hour worldwide on both mobile and desktop.