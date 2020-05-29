Twitter Adds Warning Label to Donald Trump’s Tweet About ‘Shooting’ Protesters in Minneapolis, Saying It Glorifies Violence

Just hours after President Donald Trump issued an executive order seeking to strip legal protections from social media companies, early Friday applied another a warning label to one of Trump’s tweets — saying his post about unrest in Minneapolis violated its policy about glorifying violence.

Trump, in a tweet at 12:53 a.m. ET Friday, said that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” in reference to rioters in Minneapolis who took to the streets in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a man who died Monday after a city police officer knelt on his neck.

“….These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen,” Trump said in the tweet. “Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

A little over two hours later, Twitter said it put a warning label in front of that tweet. According to Twitter, Trump’s tweet “violates our policies regarding the glorification of violence based on the historical context of the last line, its connection to violence, and the risk it could inspire similar actions today.”

The company continued, “We’ve taken action in the interest of preventing others from being inspired to commit violent acts, but have kept the Tweet on Twitter because it is important that the public still be able to see the Tweet given its relevance to ongoing matters of public importance.”

In the case of political figures like Trump, Twitter provides special exceptions for tweets that would be violations for regular users but which would be in “the public interest” to leave up. In June 2019, Twitter announced a policy under which tweets by political figures that violate its regular policies would be displayed with a warning notice in front of tweets. The move Friday is the first time Twitter is applying that policy to one of Trump’s tweets.

According to Twitter, “As is standard with this notice, engagements with the Tweet [from Trump about Minneapolis] will be limited. People will be able to Retweet with Comment, but will not be able to Like, Reply or Retweet it.”

When viewed on Twitter platforms, the warning notice hides the text of Trump’s tweet until a user clicks “View” to see it. However, the label does not show up when the tweet is embedded in third-party sites.

More to come.