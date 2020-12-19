Twitter Updates Label on Trump’s Tweets After Electoral College Certifies Biden Presidency

has added a new label on President Donald Trump’s tweets containing inaccurate information on the presidential election results.

Trump’s tweets disputing Joe Biden’s election victory now include a label clarifying that “election officials have certified Joe Biden as winner of the U.S. Presidential election.” The bold text is linked to Twitter’s official election page, featuring news coverage from various outlets.

….discussing the possibility that it may be China (it may!). There could also have been a hit on our ridiculous voting machines during the election, which is now obvious that I won big, making it an even more corrupted embarrassment for the USA. @DNI_Ratcliffe @SecPompeo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2020

“Following certification of the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, we’ve updated our label to reflect the latest information,” a Twitter spokesperson tells Variety.

On Dec. 12, Twitter briefly prevented users from liking and replying to a series of tweets posted by Trump regarding election results. These earlier tweets were in response to the Supreme Court’s rejection of Texas’ bid to overturn the election results on Dec. 11. He commented that the decision is “a great and disgraceful miscarriage of justice,” claiming that “the people of the United States were cheated, and our Country disgraced.”

“Justices Alito and Thomas say they would have allowed Texas to proceed with its election lawsuit.” @seanhannity This is a great and disgraceful miscarriage of justice. The people of the United States were cheated, and our Country disgraced. Never even given our day in Court! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

This was just one of Trump’s tweets that was not only flagged by Twitter as a disputed claim, but was restricted to user engagement. However, Twitter soon restored interaction to Trump’s tweets.

“We inadvertently took action to limit engagements on the labeled Tweet,” a Twitter spokesperson told Variety at the time. “This action has been reversed, and you can now engage with the Tweet, but in line with our Civic Integrity Policy it will continue to be labeled in order to give more context for anyone who might see the Tweet.”

Following Twitter’s brief disruption of Trump’s engagement, he continued to tweet about the election, writing “we have just begun to fight!!!” and accused the Supreme Court for having “zero interest in the merits of the greatest voter fraud ever perpetrated on the United States of America.”

WE HAVE JUST BEGUN TO FIGHT!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

The Supreme Court had ZERO interest in the merits of the greatest voter fraud ever perpetrated on the United States of America. All they were interested in is “standing”, which makes it very difficult for the President to present a case on the merits. 75,000,000 votes! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

After the dismissal of Trump’s suits concerning voter fraud in several states, he had been counting on the Supreme Court — which includes several of his own appointees, including Amy Coney Barrett — to aide in his efforts to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election.