Twitter Closes Seattle Office After Employee Suspected of Coronavirus Infection

said it was shutting its Seattle office for a “deep clean” after learning that an employee there was informed they likely have been infected with coronavirus (COVID-19).

“A Seattle-based employee has been advised by their doctor that they likely have COVID-19, though still awaiting final testing,” said in a tweet Friday. “While the employee has not been at a Twitter office for several weeks & hasn’t been in contact w/others — we’re closing our Seattle office to deep clean.”

On Thursday, said it was shutting down its Seattle office until March 9 after a contractor in one of its offices in the area tested positive for the coronavirus.

Twitter did not say when it planned to reopen the Seattle office. The social networking company said it notified employees and contacted public health officials about the situation. “We will not share any more information about our team member’s identity or medical condition to protect their privacy,” the company said.

