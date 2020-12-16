Twitter Taps Activision Blizzard and Grammys Alum Beverly Jackson as Head of Consumer Marketing

hired Beverly Jackson, a digital marketing veteran with over two decades of experience, as VP of global brand and consumer marketing.

Most recently, Jackson was with Activision Blizzard as VP of franchise communication and social. She previously held similar roles at MGM Resorts International, Yahoo and the Recording Academy, where she shepherded social and digital campaigns for the Grammy Awards.

At Twitter, Jackson will oversee global consumer marketing, brand, social and consumer product marketing teams. She starts at the company Jan. 4, reporting directly to Leslie Berland, Twitter’s CMO and head of people.

“Beverly is a force, and she’s joining us at the perfect time,” Berland commented. “She’s a storyteller, a creative, a collaborator, and she gets Twitter inside and out.”

Jackson, in a statement provided by Twitter, said, “Twitter is real, unfiltered, raw, and I’ve seen the incredible work the teams here have done to bring that energy to its campaigns and real-world activations. I’m honored to now have the opportunity to be a part of that work and help shape how one of the most culturally significant brands of our time shows up in the world.”

In another recent hire, Twitter recruited Tracy McGraw, most recently with Tyler Perry Studios, to head consumer PR.

During her brief stint at Activision Blizzard, which she joined this past June, Jackson worked on social media and PR campaigns for games including “Call of Duty,” “Tony Hawk Pro Skater” and “Crash Bandicoot.”

Previously, at MGM Resorts, she led social marketing and content strategy, overseeing the team that created campaigns for the WNBA and esports programming and managed partnerships with the NHL, NBA Summer League and the NFL.

She spent two years at Yahoo as global head of social marketing and was part of the team that created fantasy football content, live concert series and broadcast content programs for “Community” and “SNL.” Prior to that, Jackson spent five years at the Recording Academy, spearheading social media programs for Grammys that included a digital-influencer marketing program and branded integration campaigns in broadcast and online.

Jackson holds a master’s degree in management and policy from New York’s Baruch College and a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Howard University.