Twitter Tops Q1 Financial Targets, Daily Users Up 33% Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

’s sales grew 3% in the first quarter of 2020 — hampered by the coronavirus outbreak — while the company netted a whopping 14 million daily active users, up 33% year over year.

Revenue was $808 million in Q1, up 3% year over year, “reflecting a strong start to the quarter that was impacted by widespread economic disruption related to COVID-19 in March,” CFO Ned Segal said in prepared comments.

Twitter posted a Q1 net loss of $8 million; adjusted net income was $66 million (or 11 cents per share). Analysts expected Twitter to report $776 million in revenue and adjusted EPS of 10 cents.

In reporting Q1 results, Twitter declined to provide an outlook on the business for the current quarter (and previously withdrew its full-year 2020 guidance). “Given the unprecedented uncertainty and rapidly shifting market conditions of the current business environment, we are not providing quarterly revenue or operating income guidance for Q2,” the company said.

Last month, Twitter warned investors that expected to miss Q1 targets because of the COVID-19 pandemic but said it had seen a burst of new users (with a net gain of 12 million through March 23).

“In this difficult time, Twitter’s purpose is proving more vital than ever,” Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said in announcing results. “We are helping the world stay informed, and providing a unique way for people to come together to help or simply entertain and remind one another of our connections…. Public conversation can help the world learn faster, solve common problems, and realize we’re all in this together. Our task now is to make sure we retain that connection over the long term with the many people new to Twitter.”

Total ad engagements increased 25% year-over-year in the first quarter, Twitter said. U.S. revenue totaled $468 million, up 8% year-over-year, while international revenue dropped 4% to $339 million.

Average monetizable daily active users (mDAU) were 166 million for Q1, compared to 134 million in the

same period of the previous year and compared to 152 million in the previous quarter. Average U.S. mDAUs were 33 million for Q1, compared to 28 million in the same period of the previous year and compared to 31 million in the previous quarter.

More to come.