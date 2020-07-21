Twitter Bans Thousands of Accounts Supporting QAnon Conspiracy Theory

is combating the spread of posts and accounts related to the conspiracy movement known as QAnon.

On Tuesday evening, the social media company shared a message on its Twitter Safety account detailing its plan, saying posts about QAnon could lead to danger outside of the Twitter platform.

“We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm. In line with this approach, this week we are taking further action on so-called ‘QAnon’ activity across the service,” the account wrote.

“We will permanently suspend accounts tweeting about these topics that we know are engaged in violations of our multi-account policy, coordinating abuse around individual victims, or are attempting to evade a previous suspension — something we’ve seen more of in recent weeks,” it continued.

Twitter’s multi-account rule forbids users to post the same message to multiple accounts or duplicate posts on one account. According to NBC News, about 150,000 Twitter accounts will be suspended due to the new policy, and 7,000 are related to QAnon.

Content about QAnon will no longer be featured in Twitter’s trending topics or recommendations.

“In addition, we will: No longer serve content and accounts associated with QAnon in trends and recommendations. Work to ensure we’re not highlighting this activity in search and conversations. Block URLs associated with QAnon from being shared on Twitter,” the account wrote.

QAnon theories are frequently shared on anonymous social media message boards and claim there is a conspiracy against President Trump and his supporters. They have targeted Chrissy Teigen, the Wayfair furniture company and most notably spread the Pizzagate conspiracy theory, saying that Democrat elites ran a child sex-trafficking ring out of a pizza shop.

“These actions will be rolled out comprehensively this week,” the Twitter Safety account wrote. “We will continue to review this activity across our service and update our rules and enforcement approach again if necessary. As we work at scale to protect the public conversation in the face of evolving threats, we’ll continue to lead with transparency and offer more context on our efforts.”

