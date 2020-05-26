Twitter Adds Warning Label to Donald Trump’s False Tweets for the First Time

has, for the first time, added a warning label to a tweet by President Donald Trump pointing out that what he said is inaccurate.

However, the social network was calling out Trump’s falsehoods about mail-in ballots — not about Trump’s repeated use of Twitter to promote the unfounded conspiracy theory that MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough may have murdered a staffer when Scarborough as a congressman.

On Tuesday morning, Trump wrote in a two-part Twitter post, “There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed.”

Trump also wrote, “The Governor of California is sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there, will get one. That will be followed up with professionals telling all of these people, many of whom have never even thought of voting before, how, and for whom, to vote. This will be a Rigged Election. No way!”

Later in the day, Twitter added a warning label to the tweets, saying “Get the facts about mail-in ballots.” The warning links to a page where Twitter explained why Trump is lying.

“Trump falsely claimed that mail-in ballots would lead to ‘a Rigged Election.’ However, fact-checkers say there is no evidence that mail-in ballots are linked to voter fraud,” the Twitter page debunking Trump’s lie says.

Twitter’s page also says, “Trump falsely claimed that California will send mail-in ballots to ‘anyone living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there.’ In fact, only registered voters will receive ballots.” In addition, according to Twitter’s fact-check, “Though Trump targeted California, mail-in ballots are already used in some states, including Oregon, Utah and Nebraska.”

The warning label doesn’t show up in all contexts on Twitter (such as tweets embedded in a web page). On the fact-check page, Twitter links to stories from CNN, the Washington Post, the Hill and includes other tweets that explain why Trump was lying.

In March, meanwhile, Twitter applied a “manipulated media” label to a tweet from Trump’s head of social media of with a video of Joe Biden (which was retweeted by the president) that was deceptively edited to make it seem as if Biden admitted Trump’s re-election was inevitable.