Twitter Accounts of Kanye West, Apple, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and More Hacked by Bitcoin Scammers

Several high-profile accounts on were hijacked by cryptocurrency scammers Wednesday, including those of Kanye West, Apple, Mike Bloomberg, Joe Biden, Uber, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Bill Gates.

The hackers’ tweets have since been deleted. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for more info.

The hacked tweet from Bloomberg’s personal account, for example, said, “I am giving back to the community” and asked users to send $1,000 in Bitcoin to receive $2,000 back with a link to send payments.

According to CNBC, the hackers’ message that was tweeted via Gates’ account read: “Everyone is asking me to give back, and now is the time. I am doubling all payments sent to my BTC address for the next 30 minutes. You send $1,000, I send you back $2,000.”

Developing story…