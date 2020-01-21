×
Free Streaming Service Tubi to Launch in Mexico in Pact With TV Azteca

Tubi
CREDIT: Courtesy of Tubi

Tubi is heading to Mexico: The free, ad-supported streaming service announced plans to launch in the country later this year as well as a pact with TV Azteca, one of the largest producers of Spanish-language television programming.

Under the terms of their deal, TV Azteca will sell advertising and promote Tubi across broadcast and digital platforms. In addition, a selection of TV Azteca titles will be made available free to Tubi customers in Mexico, including cooking competition series “MasterChef Mexico,” dating show “Enamorándonos” and sports-competition show “Exatlón Mexico.”

Also for the Mexico launch, Tubi is partnering with TV manufacturer Hisense to make its Vidaa platform the exclusive connected-TV partner in the country. Under that deal, Tubi will be preloaded and prominently placed on the Vidaa TV homepage with content also listed in the “Vidaa Free” section of the platform as well as accessible via the dedicated “free content” button on remotes. Tubi will also be supported in-store with retail promotion this year, including in TV Azteca-owned Elektra stores and on retail packaging in 2021.

Tubi didn’t provide a target date for the Mexico launch of the AVOD service, nor did it say how much content will be available to consumers.

In September 2019, Tubi announced that its users had streamed over 132 million hours of content during the month, up 40% from May. The San Francisco-based company has said it plans to launch the AVOD service in the U.K. in 2020; it’s currently available in the U.S., Canada and Australia.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with a world-class partner and, together with TV Azteca, launch a new free streaming home to some of Mexico’s most celebrated television franchises,” Tubi CEO Farhad Massoudi said in a statement. “Our expansion into Latin America is just beginning and we look forward to announcing additional territories in the future.”

Alberto Ciurana, TV Azteca’s chief content and distribution officer, commented, “As part of TV Azteca’s transformation towards the future, we are looking forward to enhancing our distribution and make the best television productions available to a broader audience via Tubi.”

In addition to Hisense televisions, Tubi is available on the web; Android and iOS mobile devices; Roku players and TVs; Apple TV; Google Chromecast and Android TV; Amazon Fire TV and Echo Show; smart TVs including those from Vizio, Sony, and Samsung; Xbox One; PlayStation 4; and Google Nest Hub Max. In the U.S., Tubi is available on Comcast Xfinity X1 and Cox Contour.

    Tubi

