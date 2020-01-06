×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tubi Inks Deal to Bring Free VOD Library With 20,000-Plus Titles to Hisense’s Vidaa TVs

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tubi
CREDIT: Courtesy of Tubi

Ad-supported free VOD streamer Tubi announced a deal with Vidaa International, a subsidiary of Hisense — the world’s third-largest TV maker — to bring its service to Hisense’s Vidaa platform.

Beginning in the spring of 2020, Tubi users will be able to watch the company’s library of over 20,000 movies and TV shows on new Hisense TVs powered by Vidaa, which will come with the Tubi app preloaded and featured on the home screen.

In addition to Hisense televisions, Tubi is available on the web (at tubi.tv); Android and iOS mobile devices; smart TVs from Sony and Samsung; Roku players; Apple TV; Google’s Chromecast and Android TV; Microsoft’s Xbox One and Sony’s PlayStation 4; Amazon Echo Show and Amazon Fire TV; Comcast Xfinity X1; and Cox Contour.

In September 2019, Tubi announced that its users had streamed over 132 million hours of content during the month, up 40% from May. The San Francisco-based company has said it plans to launch the AVOD service in the U.K. in 2020; it’s currently available in the U.S., Canada and Australia.

Tubi’s content lineup now tops 20,000 titles, up from around 15,000 a few months ago. Actually, when Tubi first launched in 2014 it claimed to have 20,000 TV shows and movies. Since then, the company has entered into licensing deals for premium, name-brand content with studios including MGM and Lionsgate (which are investors) as well as NBCUniversal, Paramount and Warner Bros.

Popular on Variety

“We’re excited to expand Tubi’s device footprint to include Hisense televisions with the new Vidaa platform, continuing our mission to make entertainment more accessible to everyone,” said Michael Ahiakpor, Tubi’s chief product officer. “Hisense has been a global leader in consumer electronics and is a perfect partner as we ramp up our international expansion in 2020.”

Hisense’s next generation of ULED TVs with the Vidaa platform feature Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos and the proprietary Vidaa U4 smart TV operating system.

More Digital

  • Oscars placeholder

    Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Pre-Show Will Stream Live on Twitter

    For the second year running, the “Oscars All Access” official red-carpet pre-show will be live-streamed exclusively on Twitter. The 90-minute show, broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, will be available at @TheAcademy account on Oscars Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. Produced by [...]

  • LiveRamp-Jay-Prasad

    LiveRamp Hires Ex-VideoAmp Exec Jay Prasad as Head of Strategy for TV Group

    LiveRamp, an identity-tracking and measurement company serving the advertising industry, tapped Jay Prasad, formerly chief strategy officer at ad-tech firm VideoAmp, to lead strategy for its LiveRamp TV division. Prasad had moved into an advisory consulting role for VideoAmp earlier in 2019; he officially starts at LiveRamp this week. He comes on board after LiveRamp’s [...]

  • Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani

    Is 2020 the Year That Reliance Becomes India’s Digital Champion?

    In 2016 when India’s richest man, the oil to retail billionaire, Mukesh Ambani launched his nationwide mobile broadband service Jio Infocomm, he amped up the digital economy in the world’s second most populous nation. Now he and Reliance Industries Ltd. are intent on riding that digital wave to incumbent-challenging new heights. The $22 billion launch [...]

  • Streaming video

    Streaming Video Consumer Spending to Jump 29% in 2020 to $24 Billion, CTA Forecasts

    The streaming wars are set to unleash a river of cash. With major media companies entering the market, American consumer spending on subscription-video services will increase 29% in 2020, hitting an estimated $24.1 billion, according to the Consumer Technology Association’s sales and forecast study for the year. The anticipated jump comes as streaming video providers [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad