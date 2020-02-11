Tubi Claims 25 Million Monthly Users for Free-Streaming Service, Plans to Spend Over $100 Million on Content in 2020

Tubi says it’s continuing to gain momentum, drawing more viewers to its free-streaming service — and driving up more overall viewing time.

In December 2019, according to the company, its monthly active user base grew to 25 million (up from 20 million six months earlier) while total viewing time hit over 163 million hours watched, a 160% year-over-year increase. That suggests Tubi users on average watched 6.5 hours of video on the service for the month. (The figures aren’t independently verified.)

In addition, the San Francisco-based company said, its content spending will “exceed nine figures in 2020,” or more than $100 million, to expand on its current library of some 20,000 movies and TV series. Last year Tubi pegged content spending at about $100 million. Tubi’s 250-plus content partners include Warner Bros., Paramount and Lionsgate.

Tubi faces a growing array of competitors in the ad-supported VOD space, including ViacomCBS’s Pluto TV, Amazon’s IMDb TV, and Walmart’s Vudu. This summer, Comcast and NBCUniversal are planning to launch a free, ad-supported version of their Peacock streaming offering.

“Our growth over the last year is a clear testament to the success of our focused strategy in a now-cluttered marketplace,” Tubi CEO Farhad Massoudi said. “We’re excited people globally have embraced Tubi as a complement to subscription video and aim to deliver an even larger library of premium content in 2020.”

Currently available in the U.S., Canada and Australia, Tubi plans to launch in additional territories including Mexico and the U.K. in the next few months. The company also announced a partnership with TV Azteca, one of Mexico’s largest broadcasters, to provide Spanish-language content and advertising sales support.

In 2019, Tubi said headcount increased 78% to over 229 full-time employees. The company said it’s continuing to hire to support domestic and international expansion.

Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One and PlayStation 4, and soon on Hisense TVs globally. It’s also available on the web at tubi.tv.

The privately held company’s investors include Foundation Capital, Cota Capital, Jump Capital, Tegna Ventures, Lionsgate and MGM.