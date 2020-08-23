Twitter Hides ‘Misleading’ Trump Tweet About Mail Drop Boxes Not Being ‘Covid Sanitized’

has hidden a tweet by President Trump and labeled it “misleading” after he said certain election ballot drop boxes are not “Covid sanitized” and threaten voter security.

Trump sent the tweet on Sunday morning, writing “So now the Democrats are using Mail Drop Boxes, which are a voter security disaster. Among other things, they make it possible for a person to vote multiple times. Also, who controls them, are they placed in Republican or Democrat areas? They are not Covid sanitized. A big fraud!”

So now the Democrats are using Mail Drop Boxes, which are a voter security disaster. Among other things, they make it possible for a person to vote multiple times. Also, who controls them, are they placed in Republican or Democrat areas? They are not Covid sanitized. A big fraud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2020

By Sunday afternoon, Twitter had placed a warning over the tweet, hiding it from people’s feeds unless they click on the warning label to view it.

“We placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our Civic Integrity Policy for making misleading health claims that could potentially dissuade people from participation in voting,” the label said.

However, the tweet won’t be deleted entirely due to “its relevance to ongoing public conversation.” Other users will be able to quote tweet Trump’s post, but they are not able to like, reply or retweet it.

Twitter has taken action against a few other tweets by Trump in recent months. In May, when the president posted a tweet saying “when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” Twitter put a similar warning label on it. The label said it violated “our policies regarding the glorification of violence based on the historical context of the last line, its connection to violence, and the risk it could inspire similar actions today.”

In June, a tweet from Trump saying, “There will never be an ‘Autonomous Zone’ in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!” was slapped with another warning for promoting abusive behavior.