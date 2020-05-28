Trump Signs Executive Order Targeting Twitter, Facebook That Legal Experts Say Is Likely Unconstitutional

President Donald Trump said he signed an executive order to “defend free speech” from powerful social-media companies by limiting their legal protections from liability — an action he took two days after applied fact-checking labels to two of his inaccurate tweets about mail-in ballots.

The White House announced Trump’s order seeking to limit legal protections of internet companies on Twitter. The text of the order was not immediately made available.

According to Trump, the executive order calls for new regulations under Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act that would remove the legal liability shield for social networks that “engage in censoring or any political conduct.” The law, as it stands, lets companies like , YouTube and Twitter moderate content on their services as they see fit, while protecting them from lawsuits over content shared on them.

“We’re here today to defend free speech from one of the gravest dangers it has faced in American history, frankly,” Trump said in announcing the executive order, according to video released by the White House.

Despite Trump’s posturing, legal experts say any attempts to alter Section 230 of the law would be met with a court challenge and is likely unconstitutional.

Trump, in signing the order, complained that companies “like Twitter enjoy an unprecedented liability shield based on the theory that they are a neutral platform, which they are not.” His executive order also directs the administration to withhold “taxpayer dollars” from social media companies that “repress free speech.”

The president added, “They’ve had unchecked power to censor, restrict, edit, shape, hide, alter, virtually any form of communication between private citizens or large public audiences.” Trump also said, “A small handful of powerful social-media monopolies controls a vast portion of all public and private communications in the United States. And we know what they are… We’re going to give you a complete listing.”

After Twitter labeled Trump’s tweets as misleading — and directed users to a fact-checking page debunking his lies about mail-in ballots — the president’s supporters and a top White House aide launched targeted attacks on an individual Twitter employee who has posted anti-conservative tweets.

On Thursday, Trump, before signing the executive order, lashed out again at Twitter — and also named the Twitter employee his followers have targeted.

“So ridiculous to see Twitter trying to make the case that Mail-In Ballots are not subject to FRAUD,” the U.S. president tweeted. “How stupid, there are examples, & cases, all over the place. Our election process will become badly tainted & a laughingstock all over the World. Tell that to your hater. Tell that to your hater @yoyoel,” the account name of Yoel Roth, Twitter’s head of site integrity.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, in a series of posts Wednesday about the controversy, said, “there is someone ultimately accountable for our actions as a company, and that’s me. Please leave our employees out of this.”

Dorsey also said that Twitter plans to keep fact-checking information posted on the service. “We’ll continue to point out incorrect or disputed information about elections globally,” Dorsey wrote.