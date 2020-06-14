Twitter Users Celebrate Obama With ‘All Birthdays Matter’ Trend on Trump’s Birthday

Rather than celebrate President Trump’s birthday on Sunday, many Twitter users used the day to honor President Obama with the hashtag “All Birthdays Matter.”
Several phrases began trending on Twitter early on Sunday, including “Obama Day June 14th,” “Obama Appreciation Day,” “Obama Day USA” and “Happy Birthday Obama,” in addition to “All Birthdays Matter.”
Some celebrities and politicians joined the trend, including George Takei, Ken Jeong, Billy Baldwin and others.
“I’d say happy birthday to Donald on his special day, but after all, #AllBirthdaysMatter,” Takei wrote. Later, he added “Oh, how you are missed, Mr. President. What do you miss most about Barack Obama, friends? #ObamaDayJune14,” along with a video of the former president.
The “All Birthdays Matter” hashtag is a reference to the widely criticized phrase “All Lives Matter,” which was created in response to the Black Lives Matter movement. “All Lives Matter” has typically been used to dismiss the support for Black rights and has been denounced by many people.
Some people also used the hashtag to honor the lives of Black people who have died after incidents with the police, such as George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice and many more.
See other tweets from celebrities and politicians below.