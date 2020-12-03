Trump Administration Sues Facebook, Alleging It Discriminated Against U.S. Workers

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit against , alleging the social giant illegally discriminated against U.S. workers in reserving more than 2,600 positions for temporary visa holders from other countries.

The suit comes as President Trump has less than two months remaining in the White House before president-elect Joe Biden takes office Jan. 20.

A Facebook rep said the company disputes the allegations in the complaint but added that the social giant “has been cooperating with the DOJ in its review of this issue.” The spokesperson declined to comment further, citing pending litigation.

The DOJ lawsuit, filed Thursday, alleges that Facebook refused to “recruit, consider or hire qualified and available U.S. workers” for 2,600-plus positions, which the company instead reserved for temporary visa holders it sponsored for permanent work authorization (“green cards”). Per the government’s complaint, the jobs that were the subject of Facebook’s alleged discrimination against U.S. workers had an average salary of $156,000.

“The Department of Justice’s lawsuit alleges that Facebook engaged in intentional and widespread violations of the law, by setting aside positions for temporary visa holders instead of considering interested and qualified U.S. workers,” Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband of the Civil Rights Division said in announcing the lawsuit.

According to the DOJ, the lawsuit comes after a nearly two-year investigation into Facebook’s practices on the issue.

The Justice Department’s legal action also comes amid a broader political backlash against Big Tech. Separately, Facebook and other large technology corporations are under the subject of DOJ antitrust probes, as well as the investigations by the FTC and various state attorneys general.