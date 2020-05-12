Game Based on Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Trollhunters’ on Netflix Due Out Fall 2020

A new game based on “Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia” is coming out on console and PC platforms this fall.

The action-adventure game is based on the Dreamworks Animation fantasy franchise for Netflix, from filmmaker Guillermo del Toro. The title will feature a voice cast with the original talent from the Netflix show: Emile Hirsch, Charlie Saxton, Lexi Medrano and David Bradley.

“DreamWorks Trollhunters Defenders of Arcadia” is slated for Sept. 25, 2020, release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC digital. The game is developed by Wayforward and will be released by Outright Games, Universal Games and Digital Platforms and Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe.

Dreamworks Animation’s “Tales of Arcadia” trilogy is made up of “Trollhunters,” “3Below” and forthcoming “Wizards,” scheduled to launch later this year on Netflix. The trilogy centers on the seemingly ordinary town of Arcadia Oaks that happens to lie at the center of magical and mystical lines that make it a nexus for many battles among otherworldly creatures including trolls, aliens and wizards.

The new game will have an original story set in the world of Trollhunters — in between the distinct worlds from the three series — as players help Jim Lake Jr. prepare to stop the Time-pocalypse. It will also feature worlds and characters based on the Netflix series.

“Expanding on the bold and creative story that has delighted fans for years, the game brings to life the vivid world of Arcadia Oaks in fun and surprising ways,” Jim Molinets, SVP of production for Universal Games and Digital Platforms, said in a statement.

The forthcoming game will feature all-new content recorded for the game, with stars of the Netflix series reprising their roles: Emile Hirsch as Jim Lake Jr.; David Bradley as Merlin; Charlie Saxton as Toby; and Medrano as Claire.

Watch the trailer below or at this link: