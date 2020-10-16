Triller Names Mary Rahmani Global Head of Partnerships (EXCLUSIVE)

Mary Rahmani has been named Triller’s new global head of partnerships, the company announced today. She was most recently director of music content & artist partnerships, North America at TikTok, where she was responsible for cultivating and overseeing music entertainment collaborations, and appeared at Variety’s Music for Screens conference last year.

Prior to joining TikTok, Rahmani served as the Director of A&R with Capitol Music Group, where she signed or worked closely with such artists as TV on the Radio, Glass Animals, and others. She also workecd as an artist mmanager and held roles at the indie labels Dangerbird and Razor & Tie Records, and early in her career at Geffen and Interscope Records and EMI Music.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mary to the Triller family,” said Triller chairman Bobby Sarnevesht. “Her years at TikTok saw her building, from the ground up, brand and other partnerships, music relationships and influencer management. She is one of the most important executives working in the short form space today. In our wildest dreams we didn’t think she would leave TikTok to join us, but sometimes dreams do come true.

“From being the first hire at TikTok music to being part of the platform for nearly two years, it’s been incredible to be a part of their vibrant, exciting, and creative community,” Rahmani said. “I’m looking forward to taking my background and experience to continue to build creative partnerships with Triller. I support and advocate for artists, partners and creativity — always.”

Triller, a music-video creation app is the first social music platform to offer users the ability to stream artists songs directly through the app, which correlates to direct pay outs to artists. It has been downloaded more than 250 million times and has over 100 million monthly active users.

Last month, Triller named a dozen top female music industry executives to a new advisory board. The execs are: Rebeca Leon (Lionfish Entertainment), Rosa Asciola (Spotify), Jenifer Mallory (Columbia Records), Elyse Rogers (APG), Tina Davis (Empire), Phylicia Fant (Columbia Records), Dina Sahim (Sal&Co/Maverick), Rhea Pasricha (Prescription Songs), Allison Maccio (Live Nation), Ebonie Ward (Emagen Entertainment Group), Madeline Nelson (Heads Music) and Kaily Nash (Last Kings Records).