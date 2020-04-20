Travis Scott to Premiere New Song on Fortnite as Part of His ‘Astronomical’ Experience

Travis Scott will premiere a new song on Fortnite as part of a new “experience” called “Astronomical.”

Details were scarce at press time, but according to the announcement, “Astronomical” is “inspired by creations” from the rapper’s Cactus Jack company, “built from the ground up in Fortnite.”

The company has set up multiple tour dates with showtimes for players around the globe to allow fans to experience “Astronomical.” “Doors open 30 minutes before the show. Get in early to secure your spot!,” it cautions.

4/23 – The Americas – 7PM EDT

4/24 – EU & ME – 10AM EDT

4/25 – Asia & Oceania – 12AM EDT

4/25 – EU & ME – 11AM EDT

4/25 – The Americas – 6PM EDT

The announcement also said that Scott is the newest addition to Fortnite’s Icon Series. “Players can get his Outfits, Emotes, and more starting April 21. And if players attend any of the Astronomical events, they’ll score the Astroworld Cyclone Glider and two loading screens for free! And starting on April 21, players can unlock even more free gear by completing the Astronomical Challenges.”

“Fortnite” remained the biggest game of the year for 2019 in terms of revenue, raking in an impressive $1.8 billion — a decline of 25% off a record-setting $2.4 billion take a year earlier, according to research firm SuperData.

Overall, digital games revenue reached $109.4 billion in 2019, up 3% year-over-year, Nielsen-owned SuperData reported.

“Gaming did not need new titles on the level of ‘Fortnite’ or ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ to continue expanding in 2019,” SuperData said in its year-in-review analysis.

Even as Epic Games’ “Fortnite” revenue “stabilized” in 2019, the title still topped other free-to-play games, which represented 80% of the total digital games market for the year (the same as 2018). “Fortnite’s” success is the result of consistent content updates — Epic released the game’s Chapter 2 installment in October — and monetization through Battle Pass subscriptions, as well as crossover promotions with pop-culture blockbusters like “Marvel’s Avengers,” Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and Star Wars, according to SuperData.