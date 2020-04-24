Travis Scott Destroys ‘Fortnite’ All-Time Record With 12.3 Million Live Viewers

Rapper Travis Scott has grabbed the “Fortnite” crown for drawing the biggest live audience in the hit game’s history on Thursday night.

Over 12.3 million concurrent “Fortnite” players participated live in Scott’s “Astronomical” virtual performance, an all-time record, according Epic Games. The previous all-time high for concurrent viewers in the game was also a music act: Over 10.7 million turned out for Marshmello’s virtual performance in February 2019.

To put that into perspective, Fox’s airing of “The Masked Singer” this week drew 7.9 million total viewers (although that was only in the U.S., while Scott’s “Fortnite” appearance was available worldwide). Meanwhile, the concurrent viewership number reported by Epic Games for Scott’s virtual concert doesn’t include additional views on Twitch and YouTube.

Scott’s 15-minute “Fortnite” performance, which included a rendition of “Highest in the Room,” premiered at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 23.

Epic Games has four additional “tour dates” for Scott’s “Astronomical” — to accommodate fans worldwide in different time zones — with the virtual doors opening 30 minutes beforehand. Those are set for: Friday, April 24, 10 a.m. ET; and Saturday, April 25, at midnight ET, 11 a.m. ET and 6 p.m. ET.

As part of the Epic Games partnership with Travis Scott, “Fortnite” added him to its Icon Series to let players get his outfits, emotes, gear and other accessories. Those who attended the “Astronomical” events are promised the Astroworld Cyclone Glider and two loading screens for free.

“Fortnite” remained the biggest game of the year for 2019 in terms of revenue, raking in an impressive $1.8 billion — a decline of 25% off a record-setting $2.4 billion take a year earlier, according to research firm SuperData.