Tony Hawk, Chris Cosentino Chat in Outpost Creator Livestream on Friday

Skateboard legend Tony Hawk and restaurateur/ author Chris Cosentino are featured in the second of Outpost’s Creator Exchange, a weekly live-streamed conversation between two different types of creators from different disciplines that launched last week.

The chat takes place Friday (May 8) at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

The conversations will be moderated by journalist Will Butler, VP of Community at Be My Eyes. That organization is an app and community of more than 4 million sighted volunteers who offer remote assistance to blind and low-vision people.

According to the announcement, the conversations will impart knowledge relative to these respective fields but also offer unique perspectives from and on different disciplines.

On May 15, photographer Chris Burkard will chat with Scott Hansen — aka Tycho — the Grammy-nominated musician and graphic artist and designer.

To round out the month on May 22, photographer/ conservationist Christina Mittermeier will be chatting with director and photographer Danny Clinch.

To view the inaugural episode, which aired May 1st and featured Australian singer-songwriter Alex Cameron and comedian Nick Thune, visit the Outpost YouTube page.

Creator Exchange is powered by B+H Photo and the program will raise awareness for various Oxfam initiatives that support creators worldwide.

SCHEDULE:

May 8th: Tony Hawk x Chris Cosentino

May 15th: Tycho x Chris Burkard

May 22nd: Christina Mittermeier x Danny Clinch

More to be announced soon.