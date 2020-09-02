Tom Seaver, New York Mets Pitcher and Hall of Fame Member, Dies at 75

Former New York Mets pitcher Tom Seaver, who was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1992, died on Monday. He was 75.

The Baseball Hall of Fame and ESPN reported that his death was due to Lewy body dementia and COVID-19 complications.

“We are heartbroken to share that our beloved husband and father has passed away,” his wife Nancy and two daughters shared with the National Baseball Hall of Fame, who announced his death Wednesday. “We send our love out to his fans, as we mourn his loss with you.”

Seaver played major league baseball from 1968 to 1986, and alongside the “Miracle Mets,” he went on to win the World Series in 1969. Over the course of his career, he also played with the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox, accumulating a total of 311 wins and 205 losses.

Following his baseball career, Seaver shifted to broadcast television, covering both the New York Yankees and Mets for NBC. He also became a WPIX analyst, focusing on the Yankees from 1989 to 1993 and the Mets from 1999 to 2005.

Along with his wife, he established the Seaver Family Vineyard in 2002. It is located on his estate in Calistoga, Calif.

The Mets retired his No. 41 jersey number in 1988, making it the first to ever be retired by the team.

A statement posted to the Mets’ Twitter account reads “Beyond the multitude of awards, records, accolades, world series championship, all-star appearances, and just overall brilliance, we will always remember Tom for his passion and devotion to his family, the game of baseball and his vineyard.”

In 2019, Seaver’s family announced that he would be retiring from his public life to deal with his diagnosis of dementia. He continued to work in his vineyard through this time.

Seaver is survived by his wife, two daughters and four grandchildren.