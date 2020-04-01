×

Tom Hanks, Selena Gomez, Janelle Monáe and More Promote 2020 Census in New Video (WATCH)

Todd Spangler

Amid the nationwide coronavirus pandemic, six celebrities have come together for a PSA to urge Americans to be counted in the 2020 Census.

The new video features Tom Hanks, Selena Gomez, Janelle Monáe, Megan Rapinoe, Faith Hill and Liza Koshy explaining the importance of participating in the U.S. Census. It premiered across digital-media company ATTN:’s social channels Wednesday, April 1 — a.k.a. Census Day, the date on which the U.S. Census Bureau is recording where people live in the country. The project is a collaboration among ATTN: and not-for-profit organizations When We All Vote and Census Counts.

“The 2020 Census could be the most important in our lifetimes,” Hanks says in the video.

Hanks recorded the PSA before he was diagnosed with COVID-19 in Australia, where he was shooting Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic. Hanks and Rita Wilson (who also tested positive for the coronavirus) returned to the U.S. last week.

The spot directs people to complete the U.S. Census “from the safety of your home” by visiting 2020census.gov. The PSA focuses on the fact that data collected for the 2020 Census will be used for the next 10 years as the basis for how billions in federal funding is distributed among communities.

The celebs in the 2020 Census spot are designated co-chairs of When We All Vote, a nonprofit group launched in 2018 by Michelle Obama, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hanks, Monáe, Hill and others as a get-out-the-vote effort for the midterm elections. The Census Counts campaign, housed at the Leadership Conference Education Fund, brings together community-based organizations across a wide spectrum of advocacy interests.

