How to Watch Times Square New Year’s Eve 2021 Free Online

Times Square in New York City will be closed to the public this New Year’s Eve — but you’ll be able to live-stream the festivities, including the famous 2021 ball drop and musical performances, for free.

The six-hour Times Square 2021 Webcast will kick off at 6 p.m. ET on Dec. 31 with the ball raising and ends at 12:15 a.m. ET on Jan. 1, 2021.

You can watch the show in the video window below as well as on multiple websites, including TimesSquareNYC.org, NewYearsEve.nyc, NYE2021.com, Vimeo’s Livestream.com/2021 and TimesSquareBall.net. It also will be available on Facebook (facebook.com/timessquarenyc) and Twitter (twitter.com/TimesSquareNYC).

Singer-songwriter Andra Day will headline the commercial-free live webcast. She’s set to perform her Grammy-nominated single “Rise Up” as well as “Forever Mine,” and Day will continue the New Year’s Eve tradition of singing John Lennon’s “Imagine” just before the midnight ball drop from One Times Square.

The Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration also will feature performances by Gloria Gaynor, Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull, Anitta, Billy Porter, Cyndi Lauper, Jimmie Allen, Machine Gun Kelly, the Waffle Crew and the USO Show Troupe. Jonathan Bennett (of Food Network’s “Holiday Wars” and “Halloween Wars”) will return as host of Times Square New Year’s Eve.

The 12th annual Times Square NYE webcast also will be available on apps (for iOS and Android) from Jamestown Properties, the company that owns One Times Square. The apps’ virtual New Year’s Eve experience includes augmented reality features; the ability to select multiple camera feeds from Times Square; and live video from celebrations across the U.S. and around the globe.

TV networks scheduled to broadcast elements of the Times Square celebration include ABC (“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” with Ryan Seacrest), Fox (“New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast of 2021”), NBC (“New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly”), Univision (“¡Feliz 2021!”) and CNN (“New Year’s Eve Live” with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen).

Alongside the ball drop, 2,000 pounds of multicolored confetti will be blasted into Times Square at midnight, which will include thousands of wishes from individuals who have submitted them at the Times Square Virtual Wishing Wall.

This year marks the first time since 1907 that the Times Square New Year’s Eve ball drop will not host spectators. Event organizers said all broadcast activities will follow New York State’s guidance for media production during the COVID-19 emergency, including observing testing protocols and screenings and requiring participants to remain masked at all times except when performing.

The New Year’s Eve Ball is a geodesic sphere 12 feet in diameter that weighs nearly six tons — covered with 2,688 Waterford Crystal triangles. The Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment (which represents the owners of One Times Square) are the organizers of Times Square New Year’s Eve.

Watch the Times Square New Year’s Eve 2021 webcast: