×

TikTok Opens New L.A. Office in Culver City

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
TikTok - LA lobby
CREDIT: Courtesy of TikTok

TikTok, in a signal of the short-form video app’s growing clout and entertainment ambitions, announced the company’s Los Angeles operations have moved into a new 120,000-square-foot office in Culver City, Calif.

TikTok’s new office space occupies five floors at the C3 campus at 5800 Bristol Parkway in Culver City. According to the company, the space was designed from the ground up “to embody TikTok’s fun and joyful personality.” The heart of the offices feature a bright pink staircase that runs through each floor and follows a bespoke mural created by TikTok’s internal design team.

Previously, TikTok’s L.A.-based team was in a smaller office space, located at 10010 Venice Blvd. in Culver City. TikTok now employs over 400 employees in offices across the U.S., including in Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, and New York.

“Located between the innovative tech companies in Silicon Beach and the streaming content companies at Hayden tract, TikTok truly sits at the intersection of technology and entertainment, physically and figuratively,” said Vanessa Pappas, general manager, TikTok U.S., in a statement. “While we are a global company, having a permanent office in LA speaks to our commitment to the U.S. market and deepens our bonds with the city, and the talent and companies, that call it home.”

Popular on Variety

TikTok has in a few short years ballooned into one of the most popular social apps in the world — it’s been installed more than 1.5 billion times, per research firm Sensor Tower. TikTok is owned by Chinese internet giant ByteDance, which acquired startup Musical.ly in a $1 billion deal. In recent months, TikTok has come under scrutiny in the U.S. over potential data privacy issues and whether the Chinese government is censoring content in the app.

The new TikTok L.A. office features a fully open floor plan along with conference rooms, private phone booths, a stadium-style presentation and gathering space, and terraces to for indoor/outdoor work. A content-creation studio will be completed by the summer of 2020, a facility that will be available to TikTok creators and partners.

The office was designed in collaboration with global architecture and design firm Gensler. The company selected a LEED Gold-certified building that exceeds California standards, featuring design and building strategies aimed at energy and water conservation, reducing carbon-dioxide emissions, and improving indoor environmental quality.

More Digital

  • TikTok - LA lobby

    TikTok Opens New L.A. Office in Culver City

    TikTok, in a signal of the short-form video app’s growing clout and entertainment ambitions, announced the company’s Los Angeles operations have moved into a new 120,000-square-foot office in Culver City, Calif. TikTok’s new office space occupies five floors at the C3 campus at 5800 Bristol Parkway in Culver City. According to the company, the space [...]

  • SiriusXM president and CCO Scott Greenstein

    SiriusXM's Scott Greenstein Named Music Visionary of the Year by UJA-Federation

    SiriusXM president and chief content officer Scott Greenstein will be honored by the UJA-Federation of New York as its Music Visionary of the Year on June 4 in New York City. The award recognizes exceptional professional accomplishments and commitment to philanthropy. Previous recipients have included Sony Music Group CEO Rob Stringer, Republic Records co-founders Avery [...]

  • Anjelah Johnson'The Curse of La Llorona'

    HA Comedy Festival Sets Lineup, HBO Max Comedy Special

    The newly launched HA comedy festival backed by WarnerMedia and New Cadence Productions has set its dates, talent lineup and plans for a special to air on HBO Max. The festival, to be held Feb. 21-23 in San Antonio, Texas, is designed as a showcase for Latinx comedians. It’s part of a first-look development pact [...]

  • Marvel-Strike-Force-FoxNext

    Disney Sells FoxNext Games Unit to Scopely

    Disney has sold off FoxNext Games, the studio it obtained through the purchase of 20th Century Fox, to mobile-games developer Scopely. Terms of the pact were not disclosed. Under the terms of the pact, Scopely is acquiring FoxNext Games Los Angeles, the game studio behind hit game “Marvel Strike Force,” and San Jose-based Cold Iron [...]

  • Andy Gaudin - VideoAmp

    Ad-Tech Platform VideoAmp Hires Andrew Gaudin as Chief Legal and Privacy Officer

    VideoAmp, which operates a platform for optimizing cross-platform video advertising, hired tech-industry veteran Andrew Gaudin as chief legal and privacy officer. Gaudin will oversee the company’s global legal and privacy affairs and is tasked with leading privacy compliance initiatives. He brings more than 30 years of experience to the role, having served in legal roles [...]

  • Brand Storytelling 2020 Sundance

    Sundance 2020: Brand Storytelling Lineup Set for 5th Annual Media and Marketing Event

    Brand Storytelling is returning to Park City this year to host its fifth annual media and marketing event at the Sundance Film Festival, with a lineup of keynotes, panels, screenings, music performances and more. Launched in 2016, the company’s “festival within a festival” at Sundance will again bring together execs from major brands with media [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad