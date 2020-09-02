Homebase, a Collective of TikTok Creators, Launched by Q&A and Human Re Sources

The Q&A and Human Re Sources team has launched Homebase, which it describes as a “virtual collective of global creators on TikTok.”

According to the announcement, “Homebase seeks to foster community digitally, while uplifting a global group of TikTok creators to take their hustle to the next level.” As a part of the launch, TikTok creators are invited to apply to be part of the inaugural class of Homebase. Application period launches Wednesday, September 2 and ends Thursday, September 10. Creators interested in applying can go to: http://www.qanda.la/homebase.

Criteria For Creators:

If selected, creators will commit to a month long mentoring program, with discussions led by Homebase coaches and the Beats by Dr. Dre team. Curriculum will include brand development, maintaining mental health in the digital space, and how creators can further develop themselves into entrepreneurs.

“Our team is excited to launch Homebase as a cultural initiative to build a global creative community, reflective of what the world looks like,” Co-Founder and President of Q&A, Suzy Ryoo, states. “In serving artists and their teams, we often interface with brilliant creators at the forefront of digital community-building. With Homebase, we are setting out to learn and also give some of our time and experience to nurture next-generation talent.”

Beats by Dr. Dre (Beats) will be supporting the program as part of the brand’s ongoing campaign to amplify diverse voices and invest in the next generation of creatives. Beats will contribute through multiple pathways including but not limited to hands-on mentorship and content programming.

Fans of The Panel by Q&A series will see familiar faces of past panelists that have signed on to be mentors for Homebase creators.

List includes:

Laurieann Gibson (choreographer/creative director)

Cait Bailey (publicist + brand strategist for Charli and Dixie D’Amelio)

Brandon Holman (label partnerships manager at TikTok)

Buku Ibraheem (music + culture brand marketing at Beats by Dr. Dre)

Rhys Williams (brand manager at Beats by Dr. Dre)

Suzy Ryoo (co-founder/President of Q&A)

These mentors have committed to speak to creators during the course of the program, and will provide guidance on further developing each creator after the program. Additional mentors will be added as the program progresses.

“TikTok is proud to be a home for emerging talent and top artists to creatively innovate and move their brands forward,” notes Brandon Holman, who serves as a coach for Homebase and a label partnerships manager at TikTok. “We’re excited to support by mentoring Homebase creators from TikTok who are working towards building livelihoods from the platform.”