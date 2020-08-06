TikTok’s Highest-Earning Star Is Addison Rae, Who Takes Home $5 Million per Year (Report)

Talk about a bad [bleep] Addison Rae!

The future of TikTok may be uncertain — as the Chinese-owned app’s forced sale talks with Microsoft continue — but the the most popular influencers on the platform have reaped a huge haul from their short-form celebrity.

Addison Rae leads a new list of the top-earning TikTok stars, generating income of about $5 million for the 12-month period ending in June 2020, according to a report from Forbes. With over 54 million followers on TikTok, Rae makes more than the most-followed TikTok star, Charli D’Amelio (nearly 77 million followers), who ranks No. 2 with estimated earnings of $4 million for the same timeframe, Forbes estimated. In third place is Charli’s sister Dixie, who comes in at $2.9 million per year.

Here’s the list of the top seven highest-earning TikTok stars, per the Forbes estimates:

1: Addison Rae – $5 million

2: Charli D’Amelio – $4 million

3: Dixie D’Amelio – $2.9 million

4: Loren Gray – $2.4 million

5: Josh Richards – $1.5 million

6 (tie): Michael Le – $1.2 million

6 (tie): Spencer X – $1.2 million

For the ranking, Forbes estimated pre-tax earnings from June 30, 2019, to June 30, 2020, for the TikTokkers. The publication said it “talked to the influencers themselves, agents, managers, marketers and investors” to compile the estimates. Forbes looked at brand sponsorships and deals (like Addison Rae’s American Eagle pact), merchandise sales, and content deals (like Rae’s recently launched original podcast for Spotify with her mom, Sheri Nicole).

Addison Rae (full name: Addison Rae Easterling), who grew up in Louisiana and now lives in Los Angeles with her family, is repped by WME.

The Forbes list includes only “native” TikTok stars, meaning it excludes traditional Hollywood celebs (e.g., Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson or Jason Derulo) who have large TikTok followings as well as YouTube-centric stars like Zach King or David Dobrick.