TikTok and the Elton John AIDS Foundation Partner for World AIDS Day

TikTok is partnering with the Elton John AIDS Foundation to increase awareness about HIV/AIDS on the upcoming World AIDS Days on Dec. 1.

The partnership’s campaign starts on Nov. 25, with TikTok users being offered access to a quiz on HIV/AIDS education and awareness. The legendary rocker will also take part in a special livestream on the app beginning at 11 a.m. PT on Dec. 1. Host Reggie Yates will lead the show, which also features John’s husband, David Furnish, and other celebrity guests.

“HIV may seem a disease of the past, especially with COVID-19 in the headlines but it still affects everyone,” John said in a statement. “We all need to care about HIV and end the discrimination around this disease. There’s a great line-up for our TikTok Live to break down the myths around HIV, talk about safe sex and ensure that young people know how to protect themselves and others.”

The stream, available through John’s TikTok page, will also include performances by Rina Sawayama, Sam Fender and Sam Smith. TikTok U.K. and Europe general manger Rich Waterworth said the partnership’s goal is for the social media app to help boost the message being shared by Elton John AIDS Foundation and help fight the disease.

“We want to play our part in helping people understand their sexual health, and to remove the unjust stigma which sadly still exists around HIV/AIDS,” Waterworth said. “We’re proud to support the Elton John AIDS Foundation by using our platform to amplify their message and educate our community in an authentically TikTok way.”

The Elton John AIDS Foundation was founded in 1993 with the goal of helping society push past stigmas and discrimination related to the disease in order to overcome it. The foundation’s TikTok will also offer access to Donation Stickers for app users to support.